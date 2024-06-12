AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-12

Business community demands further cut in policy rate

Press Release Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

LAHORE: Business community has demanded further cut in the policy rate to facilitate growth of industrial sector. “We were expecting higher cut in the key policy rate in the aftermath of considerable decline in inflation.

Core inflation has come down to 11.8 per cent in May 2024, the lowest in the 30-month period. Still, we welcome the recent cut in the policy rate as it is a step in the right direction.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should keep reducing policy rate and gradually bring to a single digit,” said Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Chairman Founders Group of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Misbah, who has previously served as the LCCI president, said the consumer prices were showing a declining trend and now the government should improve access of the business community to the finance by cutting the key policy rate.

He suggested the SBP to target core inflation instead of the general inflation. The central bank needed to strip out volatile changes in particular prices to distinguish inflation from temporary fluctuations in inflation.

He suggested ensuring the effectiveness of price control measures through actions against hoarding and malpractices. Drop in inflation was due to the administrative measures taken by the government along with improved agricultural production and reduction in Petroleum price, he said, adding that production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, cotton and maize had increased considerably.

He said that stability in exchange rate was also one of the reasons for easing the inflation as huge quantities of commodities were regularly being imported.

“We hope that the SBP will continue decreasing the policy rate to facilitate borrowings by the private sector. It will prove favourable for the economy by encouraging business expansion and industrialization,” Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman said.

SBP LCCI business community Industrial Sector policy rate

