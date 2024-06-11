AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

  • Operation launched in response to recent Improvised Explosive Device explosion that claimed seven lives
BR Web Desk Published 11 Jun, 2024 04:49pm

Security forces killed at least 11 terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat district.

In a press release issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an operation was launched on Tuesday in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which eleven terrorists were successfully neutralized while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted, the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” ISPR said.

On Monday, seven Pakistan army soldiers were martyred when their vehicle hit an IED in Lakki Marwat district.

The ISPR in its press release said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present there.

ISPR terrorists Pakistan Army soldiers Lakki Marwat

Comments

200 characters

11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

High-powered delegation from China to soon visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

India wants to resolve issue of ‘years-old cross-border terrorism’ with Pakistan: FM Jaishankar

Oil steady as investors hold for Fed meet, inflation data

Dr Shamshad appointed chairperson of PSX board

Pakistan imposes one document regime at Chaman border

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

Read more stories