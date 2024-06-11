11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed at least 11 terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat district.

In a press release issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an operation was launched on Tuesday in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which eleven terrorists were successfully neutralized while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted, the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” ISPR said.

On Monday, seven Pakistan army soldiers were martyred when their vehicle hit an IED in Lakki Marwat district.

The ISPR in its press release said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present there.