Pakistan Print 2024-06-10

Captain among 7 soldiers martyred

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Seven Pakistan army soldiers including a captain were martyred when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Lakki Marwat district, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Sunday.

Those who martyred include Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas (age 26 years, resident of Kasur district) along with six other brave sons of the soil: Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir (age 50 years, resident of Skardu district), Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar (age 34 years, resident of Ghanchi district), Lance Naik Hussain Ali (age 36 years, resident of Ghizer district), Sepoy Asad Ullah (age 33 years, resident of Multan district), Sepoy Manzoor Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Gilgit district), Sepoy Rashid Mehmood (age 31 years, resident of Rawalpindi district).

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present there and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas Shaheed belongs to Kasur district. He received commission in Northern Light Infantry of Pakistan Army in 2020. He was about to get married on June 19, 2024.

Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir Shaheed belongs to Skardu district who performed the duty of defending the country for 31 years. Subedar Major Nazir Shaheed left behind a widow, 2 sons and 5 daughters.

Lance Naik Hussain Ali Khan Shaheed belongs to Ghazar district and served in Pakistan Army for 14 years. Lance Naik Hussain Shaheed is survived by parents and siblings.

Sepoy Manzoor Shaheed belongs to Gilgit district and served in Pakistan Army for 6 years for national defence. He is survived by widow and three daughters.

Lance Naik Mohammad Anwar Shaheed belongs to Ganchi District. Lance Naik Anwar Shaheed performed the duty of defending the country for 13 years in the Pakistan Army. Lance Naik Anwar Shaheed left behind a widow, two daughters and two sons to mourn.

Sepoy Asadullah Shaheed belongs to Multan and national defense duties in Pakistan Army for 14 years. Sepoy Asadullah Shaheed left a widow and a son.

Sepoy Rashid Mehmood Shaheed belongs to Rawalpindi. Sepoy Rashid Shaheed served in Pakistan Army for 13 years in defense of the country. Sepoy Rashid is survived by his parents and siblings.

