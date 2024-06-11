AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Netherlands brush aside Iceland in Euro warm up

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2024

ROTTERDAM: The Netherlands beat Iceland 4-0 on Monday in Rotterdam in their final warm-up match before leaving for the European Championship in Germany.

Xavi Simons tapped in his first international goal to give the Dutch a 23rd minute lead.

Virgil Van Dijk nodded in the second after 48 minutes.

Donyell Malen, who had come on three minutes earlier, ran onto to a precise pass from Memphis Depay for the third in the 78th minute.

Wout Weghorst was an 84th minute replacement and scored the final goal from close range from a Malen cross three minutes into added time.

The Dutch had also won their previous warm up game 4-0 against Canada on June 6.

England squad has enough experience for success at Euro 2024: Kane

Iceland had beaten England 1-0 at Wembley on Friday.

The Netherlands kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland on June 16 and then play France and Austria in Group D.

