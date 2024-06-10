Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England squad has enough experience for success at Euro 2024: Kane

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 01:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Half of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 have never played at a major tournament but captain Harry Kane said that everyone who made the cut deserved their place and there is enough experience in their ranks to be successful in Germany.

Harry Maguire, who has 63 caps, and Jack ­Grealish (36 caps) were among those omitted as Southgate trimmed his squad to 26 players for the June 14-July 14 European Championship.

“I think we have more than enough experience,” Kane told British media. “Especially a lot of players who have played in two or three tournaments. There are always going to be new players, ­players who deserve to be here.

“For the boys who missed out … It is sad to see them go but ultimately that is what you get playing for England. The manager has to take tough decisions. “Everyone has earned the right to be here. That is what we have said. Everyone brings something ­different to the team and we are going to need all 26 players if we are going to be successful.”

Bayern Munich forward Kane struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season but returned to play in England’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina last week and the 1-0 loss to Iceland on Friday. “I am all good,” Kane said of his fitness.

Portugal put faith in Ronaldo in search of Euro glory

“The plan was for me to play 60 minutes against Iceland. It has been a really good camp for me personally in that sense.

“Getting a good week of ­training, 30 minutes (against Bosnia and Herzegovina), a few more days of training, then 60 minutes. I feel really prepared and in a good place.”

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Group C.

Germany Harry Kane Gareth Southgate Euro 2024 Jack ­Grealish

Comments

200 characters

England squad has enough experience for success at Euro 2024: Kane

Intra-day update: rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 down nearly 700 points on monetary policy uncertainty, budget measures

KE issues stern warning to Sindh govt over dues

US in Gaza ceasefire push with UN vote, Mideast tour

Iesco issues list of govt sector defaulters

Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten defends New York surface

Oil nudges higher on hopes of summer fuel demand

Budget to protect salaried, low-income classes: govt

Mining, oil and gas: Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation

NEC to approve development plan, growth target today

Read more stories