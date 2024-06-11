AIRLINK 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.91%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.65%)
DGKC 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
FFBL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.81%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.15%)
HBL 105.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.13%)
HUBC 138.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.69%)
OGDC 119.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.42%)
PAEL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.09%)
PTC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.23%)
SEARL 57.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.3%)
SNGP 61.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.73%)
TRG 62.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 7,558 Decreased By -67.6 (-0.89%)
BR30 24,124 Decreased By -235.7 (-0.97%)
KSE100 72,681 Decreased By -571.9 (-0.78%)
KSE30 23,174 Decreased By -226.4 (-0.97%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2024 11:49am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AMMAN: Jordan hosts a summit Tuesday on the urgent humanitarian response for Palestinians enduring more than eight months of devastating war in Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of looming famine.

With much of the territory’s food, water and energy cut off, the vast majority of Gazans rely on sporadic aid deliveries by land, sea and air.

The summit seeks to bring together leaders and aid officials to “determine means for enhancing the international community’s response to the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip”, according to the Jordanian royal court.

The conference is jointly organised by the UN, Jordan and Egypt on the Dead Sea coast and will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Blinken is on his eighth visit to the region since the war broke out, seeking to push a truce and hostage exchange deal put forward by US President Joe Biden at the end of May.

Under the proposal, Israel would withdraw from Gaza population centres and Hamas would free hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire would last an initial six weeks, which would be extended as negotiators seek a permanent end to hostilities.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble and nearly all of its 2.4 million people displaced by the war that began on October 7 with Hamas’s attack on southern Israel.

Aid to Gaza has been severely restricted, particularly since the closure in May of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt – the main conduit for humanitarian and fuel deliveries – after Israeli troops seized the Palestinian side as they pursued Hamas.

Jordan’s foreign ministry said the conference would discuss “preparations for early recovery, and seek commitments for a collective and coordinated response to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

“The main purpose of this summit is to reach consensus over practical measures to meet the immediate needs” in Gaza, the ministry added in a statement.

Antony Blinken in Israel to push ceasefire plan for Gaza

Hamas’s October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

The Hamas group also seized 251 hostages, more than 100 of whom were released during a November truce. Israel says 116 hostages remain in Gaza, although the army says 41 of them are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 37,124 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

UNITED NATIONS Jordan Gaza US president Joe Biden Israeli military Israeli forces Gaza health ministry Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Gaza ceasefire Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Gaza war Rafah Gaza city of Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

Rs3.792trn development outlay approved

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

Oil edges down as cautious investors await Fed meet, US CPI data

India’s Modi prevails over allies in cabinet line-up

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Read more stories