Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-11

PRA enforces e-invoice monitoring system in restaurants

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has decided to ensure the installation of Electronic Invoice Monitoring System in restaurants in the city.

According to the PRA sources, data related to restaurants has been compiled by the Authority and special teams have been constituted with specific tasks to make it a success.

Meanwhile, the Authority has started issuing notices to the restaurants for the installation of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System within fifteen days.

The Authority has also started awareness seminars after the specified period to address issues faced by various restaurant owners and provide information.

Fines would be imposed with the start of new fiscal year against the restaurant owners not installing the system as per requirement. This system will ensure to prevent the evasion of sales tax on services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PRA Punjab Revenue Authority Sales Tax e invoice

Comments

200 characters

PRA enforces e-invoice monitoring system in restaurants

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Expert and industry views on rate cut

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

Finally, policy rate cut 150bps to 20.5pc

PSMA allowed, albeit conditionally, export of sugar

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

July-March economic survey envisages 3.5pc growth

Exporters reject ‘final, normal tax regimes’

Govt to allocate Rs418.8bn to hydel, water projects

Read more stories