PRA enforces e-invoice monitoring system in restaurants

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has decided to ensure the installation of Electronic Invoice Monitoring System in restaurants in the city.

According to the PRA sources, data related to restaurants has been compiled by the Authority and special teams have been constituted with specific tasks to make it a success.

Meanwhile, the Authority has started issuing notices to the restaurants for the installation of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System within fifteen days.

The Authority has also started awareness seminars after the specified period to address issues faced by various restaurant owners and provide information.

Fines would be imposed with the start of new fiscal year against the restaurant owners not installing the system as per requirement. This system will ensure to prevent the evasion of sales tax on services.

