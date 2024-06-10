Dar to visit Jordan to participate in high-level conference on Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will depart on Monday for Jordan to participate in the high-level conference on the current situation in Gaza.

The conference “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”, has been jointly organized by King Abdullah-II of Jordan, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Secretary-General United Nations Antonio Guterres, as per Radio Pakistan.

The conference aims to identify and develop a collective response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, it was further reported.

During his visit, Dar will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the participating countries.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after the October 7 attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Meanwhile, the United States stepped up pressure today for a Gaza ceasefire with a call for a UN Security Council vote on a truce as it redeployed Washington’s top diplomat to the region scarred by eight months of war.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s regional tour was preceded by further bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces, with witnesses reporting overnight strikes in the centre of the strip and helicopter gunfire on ravaged Gaza City.