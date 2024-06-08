Dar to attend D-8 Council of FMs meeting

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will undertake a one-day visit to Istanbul, Türkiye to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers being held today (Saturday) to discuss the continued deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the meeting is being held to discuss the situation in Gaza at the initiative of the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

