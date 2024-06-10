Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Malaysia’s April industrial production up 6.1%, fastest in 19 months

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 10:32am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s industrial production index in April rose 6.1% from a year earlier, its fastest pace in 19 months, government data showed on Monday.

The rate was just short of the 6.2% expansion forecast by 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll, but was the quickest since September 2022, when the index climbed 10.8%.

The pace in April was driven by expansion in all three major sectors, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

US industrial output drops 1.3pc in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

The mining sector rose 10% from a year earlier, while the manufacturing and electricity generation sectors expanded 4.9% and 7.6% respectively, the department said.

