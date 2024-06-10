AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan

National Day of Italy celebrated in Karachi

Press Release Published 10 Jun, 2024 07:51am

KARACHI: The National Day of Italy was celebrated by the Consulate of Italy in Karachi at a local hotel. Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister for Education Sindh, Sector Commander NI, Rear Admiral Sohail Arshad, COMLOG, Commodore Muhammad Azeem Abbasi, Sector Commander NI, Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas, MD Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and members of Sindh Provincial Assembly Sohail Anwar Sial and Qasim Soomro also attended the ceremony.

To create an exclusive Italian evening- the venue was curated to display high end Italian excellence with product displays from Natuzzi Italia, Nova color Pakistan, S. Abdullah Homes, Versace by Eleganz Luxury, the display space had been beautifully curated by M/S Axis Design.

CG Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella in his welcome expressed his gratitude to all the distinguished guests present at the ceremony and highlighted the important aspects of strong and friendly cooperation between Italy and Pakistan in economic, cultural and social fields.

Italy is the second biggest export market for Pakistan in EU and in terms of remittances. The trade with Italy has risen significantly according to SBP statistics.

The Consul General also congratulated the government of Pakistan on being elected in the UN Security Council as representative for the Asia Pacific region.

