Nawaz has contradicted his own narrative: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh Governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) estranged leader Muhammad Zubair has that Nawaz Sharif is now contradicting his own narrative adopted in the past.

Speaking to a private television channel Sunday, the former governor said that Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy, which meant acknowledging past mistakes that weakened the democracy. “Instead of following the charter of democracy, Nawaz Sharif is now repeating the same old mistakes,” he added.

The former governor said that Nawaz Sharif’s change in narrative came after the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

He that Nawaz Sharif’s current stance is a contradiction of his past narrative adding that if he adopts the same stance as PTI, the PML-N will lose government support.

Mohammad Zubair suggested the PML-N to sign a charter of democracy with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “The responsibility lies with the PML-N as it is in the government,” he added.

The former Sindh governor also praised Rana Sanaullah’s efforts for holding talks but noted that he lacks party leadership support.

Earlier, Mohammad Zubair said that PML-N had abandoned the “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) narrative days before the PDM government,

In an interview with, the former governor said that PML-N started with a confrontational narrative, then turned to reconciliation and now they are running the campaign on the economic narrative.

He said that the PML-N supremo had suggested going into election right after the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and the then PM Shehbaz Sharif’s assembly dissolution speech was also ready.

Zubair said revealed that Miftah Ismail brought back the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal which was a challenging task but it was decided to replace him with Ishaq Dar.

“Right now, the PTI is popular among the public but PML-N leadership is not ready to accept this. If they (PML-N) quarrel with popular party, where will they go?,” Mohammad Zubair said.