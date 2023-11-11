BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Asad Umar resigns from PTI, quits politics

  • Says disagree with policy of confrontation with state institutions
BR Web Desk Published 11 Nov, 2023 02:32pm

Former planning minister Asad Umar announced on Saturday his decision to resign from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as well as politics.

In a post on X, Umar, who had resigned as the PTI’s secretary general in May following the May 9 riots, said, “After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics”.

“I am resigning frombasic membership of PTI,” Umar wrote.

“As I had already stated publicly earlier that I disagree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions, and such a policy has led to a serious collision with state institutions, which is not in the interest of the country.”

He further said that he wants to thank all those who have supported him in public life.

“In particular I want to thank the NA 54 team and the voters who elected me twice. I have tried my best to serve the constituency that I was elected from. May Allah’s blessings shine upon the Pakistani nation,” the former minister concluded his post.

Several PTI leaders have left PTI following the riots that followed after party chairman Imran Khan was arrested in May this year.

The leaders include Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others.

