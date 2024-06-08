BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 7, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz, President Xi agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Read here for details.
- Pakistan receives record remittances of $3.24bn in May, up over 54% YoY
Read here for details.
- Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean
Read here for details.
- Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’
Read here for details.
- Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF
Read here for details.
- Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder
Read here for details.
