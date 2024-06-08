AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 7, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jun, 2024 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz, President Xi agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan receives record remittances of $3.24bn in May, up over 54% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Read here for details.

  • Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder

Read here for details.

