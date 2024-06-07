BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 6, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Treet Corporation to set up subsidiary in Dubai
- Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, first day of Eid on June 16
- ‘Proud moment’: Pakistan elected non-permanent member of UNSC for 2025-26
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $16mn, now stand at $9.1bn
- Govt establishes cabinet committee to oversee implementation of SIFC recommendations
- BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA
