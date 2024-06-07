AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 6, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 07 Jun, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Treet Corporation to set up subsidiary in Dubai

Read here for details.

  • Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, first day of Eid on June 16

Read here for details.

  • ‘Proud moment’: Pakistan elected non-permanent member of UNSC for 2025-26

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $16mn, now stand at $9.1bn

Read here for details.

  • Govt establishes cabinet committee to oversee implementation of SIFC recommendations

Read here for details.

  • BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Read here for details.

News briefing

