AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $16mn, now stand at $9.1bn

BR Web Desk Published 06 Jun, 2024 06:49pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $16 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.1 billion as of May 31, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.2 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.1 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 31-May-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 16 million to US$ 9,109.5 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves decreased by $63 million.

Last month, SBP reserves jumped $1.114 billion to reach above $9 billion after nearly two years.

The increase in the dollar stockpile had come in line with reflection of the last tranche of $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement.

SBP forex reserves Foreign reserves foreign exchange reserves FX reserves SBP reserves Pakistan fx reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves SBP Pakistan exchange reserves central bank reserves pakistan central bank reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $16mn, now stand at $9.1bn

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

India’s Modi readies for third term after securing coalition

Supreme Court reserves verdict on NAB amendments plea

ECB starts cutting rates even as inflation fight continues

Selling continues as KSE-100 loses another 357 points to close below 74,000

T20 World Cup 2024: USA opt to field against Pakistan

Govt establishes cabinet committee to oversee implementation of SIFC recommendations

Egypt gets ‘positive signs’ from Hamas on Gaza truce: report

Read more stories