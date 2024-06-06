AIRLINK 77.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.95%)
BOP 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
DFML 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.5%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.97%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.84%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.37%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.57%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
OGDC 126.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.98 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.45%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
SEARL 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.73%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,790 Increased By 17.2 (0.22%)
BR30 25,043 Increased By 80.1 (0.32%)
KSE100 74,375 Increased By 155.6 (0.21%)
KSE30 23,862 Increased By 82.8 (0.35%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

BR Web Desk Published 06 Jun, 2024 12:51pm

Pakistan’s e-commerce logistic firm BlueEx Limited has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Cross Border E-commerce Association (SZCBEA), China.

The company informed its stakeholders in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“BlueEx Limited, Pakistan’s only e-commerce logistics listed company on the PSX has signed an MoU for strategic partnership agreement with Shenzhen Cross Border E-commerce Association (SZCBEA), China,” read the notice.

As per the filing, SZCBEA & BlueEx limited have finalized the agreement for a strategic partnership “to deliver state of the art services in e-commerce trade and logistics in Pakistan for China’s sellers and vice versa for Pakistan’s sellers looking to export to China”.

Blue-Ex is Pakistan’s first listed tech-logistic company and is involved in establishing e-commerce business-to-business solutions in domestic and international markets for Pakistani companies.

The company currently represents Fly Jinnah (a subsidiary of Air Arabia), Aramex, LLC, as a country franchisee amongst other international partnerships, it said in its notice.

Meanwhile, “SZCBEA, China has been deeply involved in the cross-border field for 10 years and has over 3,000 member units from the most influential cross-border e-commerce companies across China”.

The entity is among the most influential cross-border e-commerce industry associations in China, read the notice.

The development comes during the ongoing five-day visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.

During his visit, the two countries reviewed their business activities in detail, while Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held meetings with CEOs of major Chinese companies.

Talking in this regard, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that as many as 500 companies from China and 100 from Pakistan took part in this Pak-China business forum while 32 MoUs were signed in addition to bilateral negotiations which were held with Chinese companies and remained successful.

Ecommerce mou PSX psx companies PM visit to China PSX notice Shenzhen Cross Border E commerce Association BlueEx Limited

Comments

200 characters

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories