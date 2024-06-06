BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Pakistan’s e-commerce logistic firm BlueEx Limited has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Cross Border E-commerce Association (SZCBEA), China.

The company informed its stakeholders in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“BlueEx Limited, Pakistan’s only e-commerce logistics listed company on the PSX has signed an MoU for strategic partnership agreement with Shenzhen Cross Border E-commerce Association (SZCBEA), China,” read the notice.

As per the filing, SZCBEA & BlueEx limited have finalized the agreement for a strategic partnership “to deliver state of the art services in e-commerce trade and logistics in Pakistan for China’s sellers and vice versa for Pakistan’s sellers looking to export to China”.

Blue-Ex is Pakistan’s first listed tech-logistic company and is involved in establishing e-commerce business-to-business solutions in domestic and international markets for Pakistani companies.

The company currently represents Fly Jinnah (a subsidiary of Air Arabia), Aramex, LLC, as a country franchisee amongst other international partnerships, it said in its notice.

Meanwhile, “SZCBEA, China has been deeply involved in the cross-border field for 10 years and has over 3,000 member units from the most influential cross-border e-commerce companies across China”.

The entity is among the most influential cross-border e-commerce industry associations in China, read the notice.

The development comes during the ongoing five-day visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.

During his visit, the two countries reviewed their business activities in detail, while Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held meetings with CEOs of major Chinese companies.

Talking in this regard, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that as many as 500 companies from China and 100 from Pakistan took part in this Pak-China business forum while 32 MoUs were signed in addition to bilateral negotiations which were held with Chinese companies and remained successful.