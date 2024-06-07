AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-06-07

Pak-India match has been exciting for cricket fans always: Baber

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that Pak-India match has always been exciting for the cricket fans. “Ever since, I started cricket I have been listening to Pakistan-India matches never realized on-field but has a different experience,” Babar said, adding: “The whole world waits for the match between Pakistan and India.”

Babar Azam said, “I used to enjoy watching Pakistan-India matches. Rivalry goes on but people should enjoy cricket.”

In an interview, he said, “The more Pakistan-India matches they play, the more they handle the pressure well.”

He added, “As a child, I used to listen to things but now I am playing so I thank Allah for that. It will be difficult to describe the depth of this match.”

On the other hand, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir expressed confidence and readiness for the ICC mega match.

Emphasizing the challenges that ICC events bring, Amir affirmed the team’s preparedness for any situation that may arise. “ICC events are always a big challenge, but we are prepared for whatever comes our way,” he said, adding: “We are here to win, and every match is crucial.”

With a focus on winning every match, Amir highlighted the unpredictability of weather conditions and the importance of adapting to various scenarios.

He expressed optimism about the team’s performance and singled out Shadab Khan and Azam Khan, emphasizing their potential to shine. “There's no doubt about their talent,” he asserted. “Sometimes all they need is a good outing to get back on track.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cricket Icc Pakistan and India Pakistan cricket Skipper Babar Azam cricket fans India and Pakistan cricket fans

Comments

200 characters

Pak-India match has been exciting for cricket fans always: Baber

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

Read more stories