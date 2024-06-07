Pak-India match has been exciting for cricket fans always: Baber

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that Pak-India match has always been exciting for the cricket fans. “Ever since, I started cricket I have been listening to Pakistan-India matches never realized on-field but has a different experience,” Babar said, adding: “The whole world waits for the match between Pakistan and India.”

Babar Azam said, “I used to enjoy watching Pakistan-India matches. Rivalry goes on but people should enjoy cricket.”

In an interview, he said, “The more Pakistan-India matches they play, the more they handle the pressure well.”

He added, “As a child, I used to listen to things but now I am playing so I thank Allah for that. It will be difficult to describe the depth of this match.”

On the other hand, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir expressed confidence and readiness for the ICC mega match.

Emphasizing the challenges that ICC events bring, Amir affirmed the team’s preparedness for any situation that may arise. “ICC events are always a big challenge, but we are prepared for whatever comes our way,” he said, adding: “We are here to win, and every match is crucial.”

With a focus on winning every match, Amir highlighted the unpredictability of weather conditions and the importance of adapting to various scenarios.

He expressed optimism about the team’s performance and singled out Shadab Khan and Azam Khan, emphasizing their potential to shine. “There's no doubt about their talent,” he asserted. “Sometimes all they need is a good outing to get back on track.”

