KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.023 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,941.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.837 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.244 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.815 billion), Silver (PKR 1.605 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.428 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.260 billion), DJ (PKR 398.201 million), SP 500 (PKR 114.789 million), Copper (PKR 108.937 million), Natural Gas (PKR 108.692 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.977 million) and Brent (PKR 16.175 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 38 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 84.490 million were traded.

