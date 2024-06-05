China stocks edge down despite upbeat service activity data; HK shares up

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged down on Wednesday, dragged lower by consumer and property shares, despite an unexpected pickup in service activity in May. Hong Kong shares were up.

China’s services activity in May accelerated at the quickest pace in 10 months while staffing levels expanded for the first time since January, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, pointing to sustained recovery in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, some Chinese AI chip companies are now designing less powerful processors to retain access to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co production in the face of US sanctions.

China stocks retreat; property leads losses

The CSI semiconductor index rose 1.1%.