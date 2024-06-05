Iddat case: Court approves Bushra’s plea for suspension of sentence, early hearing

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi's plea seeking suspension of sentence and an early hearing of their appeal against the verdict of the trial court in the iddat case against them.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, approved Bushra Bibi's plea seeking suspension of sentence and an early hearing of her and her husband's appeal and sought arguments on June 7.

It is pertinent to mention that the same court on June 3rd sought arguments on appeal on June 25.

Bushra Bibi filed the petition through her counsel Barrister Salaman Safdar.

He told the court that PTI lawyers were arguing before the court in iddat case since February this year. He said that Bushra Bibi was ill.

The judge remarked that the file of the iddat case was marked to him on Monday and he called the case five times but no one appeared before it due to which he fixed the iddat case for hearing on June 25.

The judge said that he is issuing notices on Bushra’s application.

The petition filed by Bushra Bibi's lawyer requested an early hearing of the matter and the fixation of the suspension of sentence.

“That applicant is serving sentence in Adiala jail vide judgment dated February passed by Judicial Magistrate East, Islamabad,” the application says, adding that the aforementioned judgment, issued by the Judicial Magistrate Islamabad East, was assailed by the applicant before the sessions judge Islamabad East, accompanied by an application for the suspension of sentence, on February 3, 2024. The proceedings included comprehensive hearings involving the parties and the complainant.

The plea says that following exhaustive deliberations, the court, presided over by the Sessions Judge East Islamabad, reserved its judgment and designated May 29, 2024 for the pronouncement thereof, it added.

It may kindly be given the urgency of the matter and the potential miscarriage of justice, respectfully prayed this court to expedite the hearing of the appeal and application for suspension of sentence.

The application said the hearing of the case should be fixed within the ongoing week.

The defence counsel said that Eidul Azha is also approaching; therefore, the plea seeking suspension of sentence be heard. You want to argue before or after Eid on the petition, the judge asked. The court sought arguments on Bushra Bib's plea on June 7.

