Fesco chief orders continuous power supply

FAISALABAD: On special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engr Muhammad Amir has issued orders to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in view of the current severe heatwave in the country.

In this regard, General Manager (GM) Operation Fesco Muhammad Rafiq has issued a special letter containing various instructions to the all six Operation Circles including Faisalabad First, Second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh besides Grid Station Operation (GSO) for immediate resolution of consumers’ grievances.

In the letter, all field and grid officers and staff have been stressed to ensure the continuity of power supply and directed them not to leave their respective stations without taking permission from the competent authority so that immediate response can be made in case of any problem or emergency. This move is essential to ensure operational readiness and prompt resolution of any issues that may arise.

The letter further added that field officers and employees should respond promptly to all phone calls received from consumers and ensure remedial of their problems on top priority basis. Moreover, senior staff had been directed to ensure prompt identification and resolution of faults in the field, necessary repairs and keeping stakeholders informed. These measures are very important to provide better services to the consumers and maintain their satisfaction over the company. All the field officers are requested to strictly follow these instructions and solve all kinds of problems of the consumers promptly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024