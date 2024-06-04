OGDCL commences production at Chanda-7 well in Kohat

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production company, has announced the commencement of production from the Chanda-7 well in Kohat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the successful revitalisation of the Kunnar-8 well located in Hyderabad, Sindh to enhance oil and gas production.

Chanda-7, a new development well, has been successfully tested, completed, and brought into production utilizing OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The well is currently producing 305 barrels per day (BPD) of oil and 2.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

Furthermore, 3.0 metric tons per day (MTD) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are being recovered.

The well has been connected to the OGDCL’s Chanda Plant, and gas is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network.

The commencement of production from Chanda-7 is projected to result in annual foreign exchange savings of $22.57 million as import substitution.

Meanwhile, the OGDCL has successfully revitalised the Kunnar-8 well in Hyderabad, Sindh, which after re-completion has revived production, adding 540 barrels of oil per day to the system.

Moreover, the revival of production from Kunnar-8 is projected to result in annual foreign exchange savings of $15.94 million as import substitution.

