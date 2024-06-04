PM’s visit to Beijing: NEA China conveyed desire for early implementation of 3 power projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan embassy in China has reportedly conveyed Islamabad’s strong desire for an early implementation of three power projects during the visit of Prime Minister to Beijing, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

In a letter to National Energy Administration (NEA) China, Pakistan embassy has recalled the understanding evolved at the 13th meeting (online) of the CPEC’s joint Coordination Committee and the 9th Joint Working Group meeting (online) on Energy (JPEP) as well as 8th meeting of the Energy Planning Expert Panel (EPEP) from May 15-17 in Beijing on the future energy cooperation between the two sides.

In that context, Embassy has conveyed Government of Pakistan’s strong desire to make an announcement on the early implementation of three energy projects during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to China from June 4-8, 2024.

The three projects are, 300MW Gwadar power plant, 700MW Azad Patten Hydro Power Plant (HPP) and 1100MW Kohala Hydro Power Project. The three projects are at advanced stage of achieving financial close from the Chinese side.

The Pakistan side has proposed making an announcement for the early implementation of these projects at the MoU signing ceremony.

The following four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be signed during the visit of Prime Minister: (i) MoU on Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI); (ii) MoU on joint study for the future development of Thar coal blocks; (iii) MoU on deepening cooperation for improving governance of the power sector and; (iv) MoU on joint study for identification of potential sites for pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects.

The sources said that Prime Minister has accorded approval to his proposed meetings with the Heads of National Development and Reform Commission, National Energy Administration, EXIM Bank of China and Chinese corporate executives from Sinopec, China Gezhouba Group, China Power and State Grid Corp. of China. He is also expected to meet Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024