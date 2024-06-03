2.3 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit different parts of Karachi on Monday evening, Aaj News reported.

The tremors were felt in Clifton, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, North Nazimabad, and other areas.

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

There were no reports of casualties or serious damage after the quake.

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck multiple areas in Karachi in April. Tremors were felt in Quaidabad, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Saadi Town, leaving residents on edge.

Earlier, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country. The quake was felt in Islamabad, Lahore its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.