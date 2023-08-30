OGDCL’s KP well sees major boost in production

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, has achieved a significant production enhancement at its Siab-1 well, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The well is part of the Baratai Block located in Kohat district, KP, shared OGDCL in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“The well operates under a joint venture, where OGDCL is the operator, holding 97.5% stake, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) holds 2.5% share,” read the notice.

The company shared that since its production commencement on January 13, 2022, the Siab-1 well has recorded flow rates of 125 BPD (barrels per day) of condensate and 6.2 Million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas at a well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1700 PSI from the Lockhart formation.

The well is operated through the OGDCL Dhok Hussain Field, it said.

“As a result of successful implementation of production enhancement strategy through a rigless intervention in the Lockhart formation, a substantial increase in hydrocarbon production has been achieved with an additional production of 265 BPD of oil and 14.3 mmscfd of gas at a WHFP of 4300 PSI,” said OGDCL.

The company said that the additional gas production is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s network.

It added that the enhanced production from the well commenced on August 28, 2023. “The cumulative production from the well is now 20.5 mmscfd gas and 390 BPD oil,” OGDCL stated.

Last month, OGDCL registered a significant increase in oil and gas production from four of its wells located in Sindh.