Starlink to be available in Pakistan from November, says IT minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced on Monday that the licensing process for SpaceX’s Starlink will be completed soon, adding that the satellite-based internet provider will launch its services in Pakistan by November 2025.

“The Starlink licensing process will be finalised soon. Following the license issuance, we will commence the installation of the necessary equipment, and Starlink will be available in Pakistan from November,” Shaza Fatima said while briefing the National Assembly’s standing committee.

During the briefing, the minister provided updates on user experience and developments in the internet spectrum.

The session also covered progress on several legal cases with the formation of a sub-committee to address unresolved spectrum-related issues.

“We are working day and night to ensure effective resolution of these issues,” she added.

The minister also highlighted its recent achievements, including the clearance of over 550 MHz of spectrum through judicial processes in collaboration with the Ministry of Law, all within the past year.

Starlink’s registration in process with satellite regulatory body: PTA chairman

According to a statement from the ministry, MNA Sharmeela Farooqi lauded the IT Ministry’s efforts, commending the rapid and impressive progress made in a short period.

The comprehensive briefing aimed to familiarise the committee with the ministry’s ongoing projects and future initiatives, reinforcing the government’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and expanding internet access nationwide, the statement added.

Last month, the government approved the temporary registration of Starlink, paving the way for the launch of satellite-based internet services in the country.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed this development in a statement on Friday.

The minister said that the approval was in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to enhance digital infrastructure and expand internet access nationwide.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz, Pakistan is moving towards digital transformation,” she said, adding that the introduction of satellite internet services marks a significant milestone in the country’s technological progress.