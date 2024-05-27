Wedding gift: Nita Ambani presents $80mn Dubai villa to Radhika Merchant

Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, has gifted an $80-million, luxury villa in Dubai to her daughter-in-law to be Radhika Merchant as a wedding gift, reported India Herald on Sunday.

In April 2022, it was reported that Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani broke a property record in Dubai with his $80 million purchase – a 10-bedroom luxury mansion bought for his youngest son, Anant.

The lavish property, which is spread across 3,000 square feet and includes 10 bedrooms and a 70-metres private beach, cost Asia’s richest man INR6.4 billion, according to News18.

The villa is located in Palm Jumeirah and comes with a 70-meter private beach.

In October 2022, Bloomberg reported that Mukesh at the time set a record for the most expensive real estate sold in Dubai – a Palm Jumeirah mansion sold for $163 million.

Forbes revealed the size of the property to be a staggering 59,570-square-foot villa.

Mukesh’s daughter Isha Ambani was recently in the news for selling her luxury Los Angeles mansion to musician Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck for $61 million.