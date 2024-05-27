May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Wedding gift: Nita Ambani presents $80mn Dubai villa to Radhika Merchant

BR Life & Style Published 27 May, 2024 07:19pm

Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, has gifted an $80-million, luxury villa in Dubai to her daughter-in-law to be Radhika Merchant as a wedding gift, reported India Herald on Sunday.

In April 2022, it was reported that Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani broke a property record in Dubai with his $80 million purchase – a 10-bedroom luxury mansion bought for his youngest son, Anant.

The lavish property, which is spread across 3,000 square feet and includes 10 bedrooms and a 70-metres private beach, cost Asia’s richest man INR6.4 billion, according to News18.

Dubai’s luxury property market heats up with Ambani’s $163mn purchase

The villa is located in Palm Jumeirah and comes with a 70-meter private beach.

Dubai’s real estate MVPs: billionaire Mukesh Ambani leads the way with ‘most valuable’ properties

In October 2022, Bloomberg reported that Mukesh at the time set a record for the most expensive real estate sold in Dubai – a Palm Jumeirah mansion sold for $163 million.

Forbes revealed the size of the property to be a staggering 59,570-square-foot villa.

Mukesh’s daughter Isha Ambani was recently in the news for selling her luxury Los Angeles mansion to musician Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck for $61 million.

Dubai Mukesh Ambani Palm Jumeirah Nita Ambani Anant Ambani

Comments

200 characters

Wedding gift: Nita Ambani presents $80mn Dubai villa to Radhika Merchant

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes 466 points lower

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

In Mohenjo Daro, temperatures cross 52 C in heatwave

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Oil edges higher ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Gold prices reverse losing trend, gain Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Read more stories