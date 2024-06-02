AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-06-02

‘Korea Premium Pop-up Store’ opened

Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

KARACHI: The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Karachi held an event to celebrate the grand opening of the Korea Premium Pop-up Store at Spring Stores on Tipu Sultan Road.

The store, which will run for six months until November 30, 2024, will provide Pakistani consumers with the opportunity to experience a wide range of high-quality Korean consumer goods.

The opening ceremony was a resounding success, graced by the presence of distinguished guests such as Yi Sungho, Consul General, Karachi Office of Embassy of the Republic of Korea; Min Joonho, Director General of KOTRA Karachi; Tariq Shafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Korea Business and Friendship Council; and Junaid Rasul, Director of Spring Stores, along with prominent figures from the Pakistani and Korean business communities.

The Korea Premium Pop-up Store provides a unique platform for Pakistani consumers to experience a wide range of Korean products from different importers. The store showcases a selection of products across various categories, with a focus on personal care and food.

Korean skincare and cosmetics, which are already very popular in Pakistan, take centre stage at the pop-up. Beauty lovers can discover new Korean favourites or stock up on trusted brands in a dedicated space.

In the skincare and cosmetics category, brands such as Aronyx, BF Skin, and Dermaloop are represented. In addition, Nongshim Shin Ramyun, Korea’s leading instant noodle brand, which was imported and cleared at Karachi Port this month after a year-long project since 2023, will be introduced to local consumers in Pakistan for the first time. This diverse range of products will provide an authentic experience for Karachi residents looking for the best Korean consumer goods.

“The opening of the Korea Premium pop-up store in the heart of Karachi is a great opportunity to strengthen economic cooperation between our two countries and introduce high-quality Korean consumer goods to Pakistani consumers,” said Yi Sungho, Consul General of Karachi Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KOTRA Tipu Sultan Road Korea Premium Pop up Store

Comments

200 characters

‘Korea Premium Pop-up Store’ opened

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

FTO proposes massive changes in tax policy/laws

OPEC+ set to decide oil output policy for 2024, possibly into 2025

Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

Reaction to Musadik’s, Kundi’s offer: No talks with ‘beneficiaries of Form 47’: PTI

Live-streaming NAB amendment: SC explains why KP’s plea rejected

FIA summons PTI bigwigs to probe controversial social media post

Off-dock terminal NLC Sultanabad: FBR declares it as customs port

GEPCO tender: local suppliers ‘knock out’ int’l bidder

Read more stories