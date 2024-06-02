‘Korea Premium Pop-up Store’ opened

KARACHI: The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Karachi held an event to celebrate the grand opening of the Korea Premium Pop-up Store at Spring Stores on Tipu Sultan Road.

The store, which will run for six months until November 30, 2024, will provide Pakistani consumers with the opportunity to experience a wide range of high-quality Korean consumer goods.

The opening ceremony was a resounding success, graced by the presence of distinguished guests such as Yi Sungho, Consul General, Karachi Office of Embassy of the Republic of Korea; Min Joonho, Director General of KOTRA Karachi; Tariq Shafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Korea Business and Friendship Council; and Junaid Rasul, Director of Spring Stores, along with prominent figures from the Pakistani and Korean business communities.

The Korea Premium Pop-up Store provides a unique platform for Pakistani consumers to experience a wide range of Korean products from different importers. The store showcases a selection of products across various categories, with a focus on personal care and food.

Korean skincare and cosmetics, which are already very popular in Pakistan, take centre stage at the pop-up. Beauty lovers can discover new Korean favourites or stock up on trusted brands in a dedicated space.

In the skincare and cosmetics category, brands such as Aronyx, BF Skin, and Dermaloop are represented. In addition, Nongshim Shin Ramyun, Korea’s leading instant noodle brand, which was imported and cleared at Karachi Port this month after a year-long project since 2023, will be introduced to local consumers in Pakistan for the first time. This diverse range of products will provide an authentic experience for Karachi residents looking for the best Korean consumer goods.

“The opening of the Korea Premium pop-up store in the heart of Karachi is a great opportunity to strengthen economic cooperation between our two countries and introduce high-quality Korean consumer goods to Pakistani consumers,” said Yi Sungho, Consul General of Karachi Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan.

