‘22,000 traders registered under TDS so far’

KARACHI: Around 22,000 traders have so far registered their businesses under the Tajir Dost Scheme (TDS). This was revealed by Naeem Mir, the Chief Coordinator TDS, FBR during a meeting with the business community held at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday.

Mir acknowledged the need to gain traders’ trust for the scheme’s success, noting that small traders were poised to enroll under the initiative.

Tensions ran high as traders and industrialists voiced a deluge of complaints against the FBR. The meeting, graced by chief commissioners of Regional Tax Offices (RTOs), witnessed intense deliberations as the business community sought firm guarantees to allay their fears. The traders unanimously demanded ironclad assurances from the FBR that no audits would be conducted after registration.

