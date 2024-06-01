“What’s the difference between a black goat and a black bumblebee?” “For your information, there are black bumblebees with yellow hind legs, knows as German bees.”

“The yellow brings to mind the Israel war on Gaza and the statement that there has been an incorrect impression of equivalency in the application for arrest warrants for Israeli officials (Netanyahu and Gallant) and Hamas leaders.”

“Right, but what about the statement that Germany would abide by the law and execute an International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of the two Israeli leaders?”

“Hmmm, I propose that the German cabinet be invited to Pakistan for a two-week intense training course with arrangements made for their stay in the twin cities because there may be some toing and froing…”

“What about going to Trump-land?”

“Hmm, if given a choice, I would opt for Trump-land instead of the twin cities – especially if the Germans are not into social media as a form of entertainment.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway for your information a carpenter all black bee is easily confused with a bumblebee – the former robs pollen from plants creating a hole near the base of the flower to access nectar, so not pollinators, and cause damage to one’s home if it rests on wood. Oh! And they are unlikely to sting. The bumblebee is a pollinator above all…”

“OK, and what about a black goat?”

“Well, if a family member falls ill, then the sacrifice of a black goat…”

“I wasn’t aware you had some pir (spiritual guide) credentials?”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway a black goat in Urdu is easy to translate – black sheep and there is no yellow there.”

“Black sheep in English means someone who has done something bad that embarrasses his own family.”

“Oh, but what about someone who does something bad to another family, and the other family reckons that the instigator of the bad deed is a black sheep?”

“I am not sure whether it works that way, I mean a black sheep in my family is not a black sheep for another family against whom he may have done a serious wrong, he or she could be a…a what? Any suggestions?”

“This requires some consideration – maybe a notification needs to be issued and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

