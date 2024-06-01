AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-01

Governor for strengthening coalition govt

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan while talking to delegation of Pakistan People's Party Lahore Division, here Friday said that the coalition government should be strengthened for the development and stability of the country.

"All political parties should be on one page and should play positive role in the development of country," he said, adding: "Public service is the basis of the manifesto of People's Party and the doors of Governor House Lahore are open for the people of Punjab."

Earlier, Chancellor/Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan held introductory meetings with vice chancellors of various universities of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that as Chancellor he was committed to improve the quality of education and research in universities. He said that measures are also being taken for permanent appointments on statutory seats in the universities of Punjab.

The governor Punjab said that all the universities should foster collaboration in order to achieve academic excellence. He said that the purpose of education is to inculcate the habit of research in students and hone their analytical and critical skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

