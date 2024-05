ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s advanced communication satellite, PAKSAT-MM1, will be launched into space on Thursday (today).

This satellite is the result of the tireless efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers, a press release issued by SUPARCO said on Wednesday.

PAKSAT MM-1 a giant leap towards digitally connected Pakistan

The live coverage of the event has been arranged at IST auditorium Islamabad and NCRG auditorium Karachi, the press release added.

