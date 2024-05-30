AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Sports

T20 World Cup: New York boosts security after reported threats to Pakistan-India match

Reuters Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 03:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: New York will boost security for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June, the governor said, after reports of threats especially related to the India-Pakistan match.

“In preparation for the @ cricketworldcup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe,” Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, adding there was “no credible threat at this time”.

ABC News cited a New York City Police Department bulletin saying the tournament and its related events in New York City could be viewed by extremists as an opportunity to commit acts of violence or disruption.

“Recent pro-ISIS propaganda which specifically referenced the upcoming India-Pakistan match at this major event raises concerns and reinforces the need for heightened vigilance” among security partners, the bulletin is quoted as saying by ABC News.

USA looking for wins in T20 World Cup debut

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the World Cup received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April and more specific threats over the India versus Pakistan match.

World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, which have not played a bilateral series in several years due to tense political relations, are among the most viewed sporting events in the world.

Hochul said in a statement New York State Police had been directed to increase enforcement presence, surveillance and screening processes for the tournament.

Cricket has three formats - Tests, One Day Internationals and T20s, with T20s being the newest.

Pakistan announce 15-member T20 World Cup squad

The ninth T20 World Cup is will run from June 1-29, with matches at nine stadiums - six in the West Indies and three in the United States.

The India-Pakistan June 9 contest will take place in at the Eisenhower Park stadium in Nassau County, New York.

