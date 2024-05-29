Pakistan, Saint Lucia formalise diplomatic relations

Pakistan and Caribbean island country, Saint Lucia have formalized their diplomatic relations, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram and his Saint Lucian counterpart Ambassador Menissa Rambally signed the joint communiqué on behalf of their countries at a ceremony at the Pakistani mission in New York.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Munir Akram said Pakistan and St. Lucia have been cooperating at multilateral fora and the establishment of formal relations will further expand their bilateral ties in trade, commerce, political cooperation, and tourism.

He said the people of Pakistan and St. Lucia share a love for cricket and we look forward to a stronger people-to-people bond.

The Ambassador said there is immense tourism potential in both countries that can be explored through visits of tourists.

In her remarks, Ambassador Menissa Rambally said Pakistan and Saint Lucia already enjoy a wonderful relationship and the formalising of diplomatic ties will provide an opportunity to further build on the existing ties.

She mentioned that former West Indies cricketer, Darren Sammy, who belongs to St. Lucia is an honorary Pakistani citizen and always talks about Pakistan and the hospitality of its people.