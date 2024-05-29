AIRLINK 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.1%)
World

Algeria proposes UN action to ‘stop killing in Rafah’

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 10:58am
Algerian Ambassador to the U.N. Amar Bendjama addresses the U.N. Security Council after a vote on a United States-sponsored resolution calling for a ceasefire during the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas failed to be adopted at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. Photo: Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Algeria on Tuesday proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution that demands a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and essentially orders Israel to “immediately halt its military offensive” in Rafah.

Algeria’s UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama said earlier on Tuesday - after a closed-door meeting of the 15-member UN security body on Gaza - that the aim of the move was to “stop the killing in Rafah.”

Algeria is a council member for 2024/25.

The Algerian draft text, seen by Reuters, uses the strongest Security Council language - it “decides that Israel, the occupying Power, shall immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah.”

It also cites a ruling by the International Court of Justice last week that ordered Israel to immediately halt its military assault on Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling in South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide. Diplomats said the council could vote within days.

The move comes after an attack on Sunday set off a blaze in a camp in a designated humanitarian zone of Rafah in southern Gaza, killing at least 45 people.

Israel said it had targeted Hamas and had not intended to harms civilians.

A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the US, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass.

The US has so far shielded its ally Israel by vetoing three draft council resolutions on the war in Gaza.

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

But Washington has also abstained on three votes, most recently allowing the council in March to demand an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Hamas.

Nearly 130 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Israel launched an air, ground and sea assault on the blockaded Palestinian territory, killing more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel says it wants to root out the last major intact formations of Hamas fighters hunkered down in Rafah and rescue hostages.

