Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.16, a gain of Re0.14 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 278.30, down by Re0.09. The inter-bank market was closed on Tuesday on account of Yaum-e-Takbeer holiday.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-278 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar was stable on Wednesday on wagers the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates until later this year ahead of crucial inflation readings this week, while the yen drifted to its weakest in four weeks.

The US dollar was also lifted by rising Treasury yields after a lacklustre debt auction for sales of two-year and five-year notes that raised doubts about demand for US government debt.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in May after deteriorating for three straight months, but worries about inflation persisted and many households expected higher interest rates over the next year.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was little changed at 104.67, inching away from the near two-week low of 104.33 it touched on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asian trading on Wednesday on expectations major producers will maintain output cuts at a meeting this Sunday, and that fuel consumption should begin rising with the start of the peak summer demand season.

Brent crude futures for July delivery added 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.37 a barrel by 0304 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for July climbed 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $80.08. Both benchmarks gained more than 1% a day earlier.

Traders and analysts expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to keep voluntary production cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day in place.

This is an intra-day update