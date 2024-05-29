Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

ISLAMABAD : Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and chief of Punjab electricity theft convener - Secretary Energy Department are at loggerheads over the poor performance of the company, which is on top of the list of companies being offered for privatisation, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to Energy Department, Punjab, a review of fortnightly performance of GEPCO by the convener provincial Electricity Theft Monitoring & Control Committee/Secretary to government of the Punjab, Energy Department has shown poor state of affairs in terms of detection of theft cases and necessary action taken against the culprits.

Energy Department, Punjab argues that a comparison of all relevant indicators of performance for the period May 01-14, 2024 vis-a-vis previous fortnight is reflecting steep decline in the activities and output of the anti-theft campaign undermining the will and commitment of the Government to eradicate the menace of power theft.

“This poor performance is clear evidence of the failure to effectively combat electricity theft within the area of your jurisdiction,” the sources quoted Energy Department Punjab is conveying in a communication to CEO GEPCO, a copy of which has also been shared with Power Division.

Energy Department has stated that the Competent Authority/Secretary Energy Department has shown dissatisfaction at the rapidly declining performance of GEPCO since anti-electricity theft campaign started in September 2023 despite the fact that all required support and facilitation at district, divisional and provincial level has been provided to the DISCO including dedicated police force and engagement of all relevant government departments for aligned, swift operations against power theft.

“This unsatisfactory performance in such a sensitive area of national importance clearly reflects on commitment and capacity of senior management of the Company entailing serious complications and consequences,” the sources said quoted Chief Anti Theft drive as saying.

CEO GEPCO has been urged to immediately review the whole performance of the Company during current anti-theft campaign and take immediate corrective measures to remove the loopholes in order to ensure maximum benefits from the ongoing anti-theft activity.

However, CEO GEPCO, Muhammad Ayub has negated the impression given by the Convener of Anti-Theft drive, saying that all tools are being used to discourage theft, besides improving recovery from current and previous defaulters.

