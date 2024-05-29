May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-29

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

AFP Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

PARIS: French parliament Tuesday suspended a left-wing lawmaker for two weeks after he held up a Palestinian flag during a heated debate over whether France should recognise Palestinian statehood.

Sebastien Delogu, a member of parliament for the radical left France Unbowed (LFI) party from the southern city of Marseille, stood up with the flag during questions to the government.

Parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet denounced what she called his “inadmissible” behaviour, and lawmakers voted to suspend him for two weeks and cut his parliamentary allowance by half for two months.

france Palestinian flag France lawmaker Yael Braun Pivet

Comments

200 characters

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories