France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

PARIS: French parliament Tuesday suspended a left-wing lawmaker for two weeks after he held up a Palestinian flag during a heated debate over whether France should recognise Palestinian statehood.

Sebastien Delogu, a member of parliament for the radical left France Unbowed (LFI) party from the southern city of Marseille, stood up with the flag during questions to the government.

Parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet denounced what she called his “inadmissible” behaviour, and lawmakers voted to suspend him for two weeks and cut his parliamentary allowance by half for two months.