PM for preparing new cooperation projects with China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the ministries to prepare new cooperation projects between Pakistan and China and take steps to increase business-to-business ties.

The premier directed this while chairing a review meeting to increase cooperation between Pakistan and China in various fields on Tuesday. The meeting was presented proposals by various federal ministries with respect to Pakistan-China bilateral economic relations.

The premier said that China is an important partner in the economic development of Pakistan. He said that Chinese industry, especially Chinese textile industry being invited to set up industries in Pakistan and the government will provide all possible facilities to Chinese industrialists and investors.

He further said that foolproof security will be provided to Chinese residents living in Pakistan and a comprehensive plan has been set up for the security of Chinese citizens.

The prime minister said that Gwadar Port will be made a logistics hub with Chinese cooperation and added the establishment of agriculture demonstration Zones will be an important project in the next phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The prime minister said that Pakistan wants to increase cooperation with China in the fields of agriculture, information technology, energy and alternative energy on a priority basis and increase the exports of Pakistani products to China. He said that China can help Pakistan in devising a strategy to increase Pakistan’s exports.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Petroleum Mussadik Malik, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Power Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh (via video link), Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, and concerned officials.

