Nawaz elected PML-N president

LAHORE: Former three-time premier Mian Nawaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the president of the PML-N with resolve to serve the country and countrymen by overcoming all the challenges.

The PML-N general council, which met at a local hotel endorsed the unopposed election of Nawaz Sharif as party president.

While addressing the members of the PML-N general council, Nawaz sought help of party leaders and workers for strengthening the party saying strengthening the PML-N means safeguarding Pakistan.

Nawaz started his speech by saying the charged crowd that they had to rejoice not because of his reassuming the presidency but because “Saqib Nisar’s decision has been thrown into the dustbin. “Call those who decided that Nawaz is disqualified forever. Today, Nawaz is standing before you again. Why was the decision made and for what reason? That Nawaz didn’t take a salary from his son,” the PML-N president said after his election.

Nawaz congratulated his party members, brother, daughter and nephew for steadfastly holding on to the party banner through its tribulations. He alleged that many had tried to create discord in his relationship with his brother and PML-N supporters but Shehbaz Sharif continued to stay loyal.

He added that many years ago his brother was offered the prime minister’s seat on the condition of sidelining Nawaz but the younger Sharif rejected the offer.

Nawaz also lauded PML-N scions Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Yousaf Sharif for facing many trials, including prison sentences, with bravery and strength for the party and country’s sake.

He also mentioned about party leaders staring from Rana Sanaullah to Salman Rafique for facing fake cases and remained committed to the party. He also mentioned about Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismael, Nihal Hashmi, Javed Latif and others for facing injustices.

Nawaz slammed Imran Niazi saying the PTI’s founder politics was dependent on those who brought him. He also mentioned about General Zaheer ul Islam disclosures and said Imran would have to answer his deeds.

The PML-N president acknowledged the current government’s performance, saying economic indicators were already improving. He said there would be some one to two years of hardship but then there would be prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024