PNSC participates in job fair of PHC

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) realising its national obligation actively participated in Job Fair and Education Expo 2.0, organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC).

The effort made by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Member National Assembly and Patron in Chief of the PHC is much appreciated in providing such a gateway towards introducing employment in Pakistan, guiding and giving opportunity to directly meet the young generation.

The presence of PNSC event was to search for graduates having excellent academic background to fulfill its Human Resource needs for ongoing business expansion and diversification.

The young graduates were provided guidance and career counseling about Maritime Industry and associated benefits. In addition, jobs through various Internship and Management Trainee Programs (MOT) offered to skilled and unskilled graduates. PNSC encouraged youngsters to avail this opportunity and be part of it for their better and prosperous future.

With the clear direction of Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, the main objective of PNSC was to provide employment opportunities through a direct platform to professionals.

