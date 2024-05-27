7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

A captain among seven Pakistan army soldiers embraced martyrdom, according to the military’s media wing, after three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) that saw the security forces kill 23 terrorists.

The security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province reportedly conducted three separate operations on May 26 and 27, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Five terrorists killed: Captain, soldier martyred in Peshawar IBO

On May 26, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Hassan Khel, Peshawar District, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces, and multiple hideouts were busted.

Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiq Ullah also embraced Shahadat on May 26, ISPR said.

On May 27, in another operation conducted in Tank District, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which ten terrorists were killed.

The third engagement occurred in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, wherein, the security forces killed seven terrorists, while two terrorists were injured.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers, Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt (age 32 years, resident of district Kahuta), Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar (age 30 years, resident of district Poonch), Sepoy Taimoor Malik (age 32 years, resident of district Layyah), Sepoy Nadir Sageer (age 22 years, resident of district Bagh) and Sepoy Muhammad Yasin (age 23 years, resident of district Khushab), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

11 TTP militants held for ‘killing’ Chinese engineers

“A large quantity of Weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians,” the press release said.

“Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

In a related development earlier, authorities arrested 11 militants who were involved in the suicide bombing that killed five Chinese engineers in March in the north of the country that borders Afghanistan.

The announcement was made at a news conference held by counter-terrorism chief Rai Tahir along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Tahir said a cellphone that the suicide bomber had been using to communicate with his local handlers led to the arrest of the suspects.

He said that 11 accused namely Adil Shehbaz, Shafiq Qureshi, Zahid Qureshi, Nazeer Hussain, Faizullah, Fasihullah, Imran Swati, Sakha Ullah, Abdullah, Abdul Rehman, and Kamal Khan had been arrested. The arrested accused were in police custody on physical remand.

He said that the arrested accused would face trial in a local anti-terrorism court where challans would be submitted after completing legal formalities. Tahir Rai said that the remaining accused belonging to the network including Hazrat Bilal would be arrested soon.