May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai aluminium rise on alumina price surge, firm demand

Reuters Published 27 May, 2024 09:53am

BEIJING: Prices of aluminium futures in Shanghai gained on Monday, supported by a strong price rally in key raw material alumina and robust demand.

The most-traded July aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.4% to 20,960 yuan ($2,894.03) per metric ton as of 0134 GMT.

The London Metal Exchange is closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

The most-traded SHFE alumina contract gained 8.3% last week, boosted by speculative trading given limited supply and rising demand expectations.

The most-traded July alumina contract climbed 0.7% to 4,106 yuan per ton.

Aluminium hits highest in almost 2 years on supply concerns

Also aiding prices was firm demand, especially the rapid increases in consumption from solar and electric vehicles sectors, analysts said.

SHFE copper little moved at 83,830 yuan a ton, nickel added 0.8% to 153,350, zinc was stable at 24,625 yuan, lead rose 0.7% to 18,605 yuan, while tin decreased 0.4% to 27,370 yuan.

aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai aluminium rise on alumina price surge, firm demand

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down over 200 points

Public assets: Ministry seeks data to share it with IMF

Previous flawed decisions hampering improvement in power sector?

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Oil prices steady as markets turn focus to OPEC+ meeting

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Malik Riaz says has refused to become ‘pawn’

Cabinet approves rules for speedy disposal of tax cases

Gandapur apprises Naqvi, Leghari about issues facing his province

Read more stories