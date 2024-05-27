May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Iran plans to raise oil output to 4m barrels per day

DUBAI: Iran has approved a plan to raise its oil output to four million barrels per day, the country’s Tasnim news agency said on Sunday, without providing a time frame.

Oil steadies after death of Iran’s president, Saudi king’s ill health

“An economic council headed by Iran’s interim president Mohammad Mokhber has approved a plan to raise the country’s oil output from 3.6 million barrels per day to 4 million barrels per day,” Tasnim added. Iran is a major producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

