Gandapur apprises Naqvi, Leghari about issues facing his province

ISLAMABAD: Days after issuing a stern warning to the federal government to resolve the prolonged power outages issue in the province, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday reiterated his demand to resolve the power load-shedding issue at the earliest.

During a meeting with energy minister Awais Leghari and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, the chief minister said the loadshedding issue in his province is simply becoming unbearable and would be left with no option but to proceed with what he had said in his earlier warning to the centre.

However, the sources privy to the meeting said that both the ministers assured the chief minister to take every possible measure to reduce the load shedding in the province.

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

A statement issued by the ministry said that Gandapur met Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari at the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, the current situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was discussed, in which important progress was made regarding electricity load shedding and other issues.

The federal ministers and CM KP agreed to resolve all the issues through mutual consultation. It was also decided to have another meeting on Monday.

