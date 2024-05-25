AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-25

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 May, 2024 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take necessary measures to ensure security of vital electricity distribution installations in KP along with safety of life of staff and property of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco) subsequent to KP chief minister’s threats that have gone viral, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On May 15, 2024, Power Division, in a letter to Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif stated that the KP chief minister summoned the chief executive officer (CEO), Pesco and threatened him with dire consequences if load shedding is not ended or reduced across KP in general and Dera Ismail Khan in particular.

According to Power Division, Discos operating in KP are among the top loss-making companies and it is anticipated that during the current financial year both distribution companies operating in KP i.e. Pesco and Tesco will incur a loss of around Rs 22 billion, in terms of T&D losses and under recovery.

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Power Division further stated that Government of Pakistan has launched a countrywide anti-theft campaign in September, 2023, which met with some initial success in terms of control of theft in KP.

As a result, Mardan city and some parts of Peshawar were declared load shedding-free areas, enabling the distribution company to transfer the benefits to the common citizen.

However, during elections and after assumption of office by the sitting government in KP, the situation changed drastically. Since, the government is not ready to take any ownership of the deteriorating losses and under recoveries, it is feared that overall losses of these two companies may further increase in the coming months.

“It is rather disappointing to note that the head of provincial governments is making public statements not only to justify electricity theft but also threatening to forcibly take over electricity distribution infrastructure. In this regard, a recent video of the KP chief minister went viral on social media, where he is seen issuing a deadline to the federal government and Pesco.

In the given circumstances, it is apprehended that such public instigation may lead to violent agitation, thus putting at stake lives of Pesco officials and security of government properties,” said Power Minister, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, in his letter to the prime minister.

He proposed to the prime minister that in view of emerging situation, law enforcement agencies be directed to take necessary steps to beef up security of vital electricity distribution installations in KPK and life and property of Pesco and Tesco employees.

The CEO Pesco, in his letter to Power Division said, “CM KP called me tonight at 2l:14 hours, and told me that he will visit Pesco HQ tomorrow morning, have a cup of tea with me saying that it will be my last cup of tea in KP. He also threatened that I will not be allowed to stay in KP and will be repatriated to the federal government.”

The sources said that the prime minister has asked Interior ministry to take necessary measures to ensure the security of vital electricity distribution installations in KP along with safety of life of property of Pesco and Tesco employees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Tesco load shedding electricity Ali Amin Gandapur Federal Government PESCO power sector KP CM Peshawar Electric Supply Company power distribution Pesco CEO power generation in KP

Comments

200 characters

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Poverty levels have risen: study

Read more stories