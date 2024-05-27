Talat Hussain passes away

KARACHI: Legendary Pakistani actor Talat Hussain passed away in Karachi on Sunday at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness, his daughter confirmed, as tributes from prominent journalists and actors poured in from all over the country.

The actor, whose career spanned several decades from the 1960s and saw him perform in critically acclaimed TV dramas, movies and stage plays over the years, passed away at a private hospital in Karachi. Hussain is survived by a wife, two daughters and a son.

Talat Hussain, one of the finest actors in Pakistan's showbiz industry, passed away on Sunday after a long illness.

Talat’s daughter, Tazeen Hussain, shared the news of the demise of her father on her Instagram account. “It is with profound grief and a very heavy heart that we announce that our Dearest Talat Hussain passed to his eternal abode this morning,” she wrote in a post.

Ahmed Shah, the president of the Karachi Arts Council, said that Talat had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for an extended period due to his declining health.

Talat Hussain was born in Delhi, India, in 1940. His father was a civil servant before the partition of India, and his mother used to host radio programmes as a hobby.

His acting credits also include the British titles ‘Traffik’ and ‘Family Pride’ as well as the Norwegian film ‘Import-export’, for which he bagged the Amanda Award at the Norwegian International Film Festival. He was also a part of the Indian film ‘Sautan Ki Beti’ and had a guest appearance in the biographical epic ‘Jinnah’.

Hussain, studied from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2021 and Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the Government of Pakistan.

Talat had a decades-long career in acting, direction, singing and arts. He began his career in the Pakistani television industry in 1967.

His contributions to the National Academy of Performing Arts are noteworthy. He has acted on several channels outside Pakistan. He also worked for some time for the BBC in London.