The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 26, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (May 27, 2024)....
Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2024 05:52am

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 26, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (May 27, 2024).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi              37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               44-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)       45-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana              52-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)       52-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           48-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       48-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar             42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta               35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur               51-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       51-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      07:15 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:42 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

