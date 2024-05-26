AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Life & Style

Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away in Karachi

  • The Arts Council of Pakistan president says the legendary actor died after a prolonged illness
BR Web Desk Published 26 May, 2024 10:46am

Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain passed away in Karachi on Sunday after a prolonged illness, Aaj News reported.

According to Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Hussain was under treatment at a private hospital.

Shah went on to say that he worked with Hussain for more than 40 years. “Hussain was not just an actor; he was a man from the literary world,” he stated, mentioning that the actor was currently working on a novel.

The renowned actor was born in 1940 and had two daughters and one son.

Hussain received the Pride of Performance Award in 1982 from the Pakistani government and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2021.

Hussain is renowned for having had a successful career in radio, television, and film, having won numerous awards.

Talat Hussain

